Gazette opinion: Removing in-person firearms training from hunter education is a bad idea

Under the new policy, online hunter education will now be open to students who are age 12 and older by Jan. 16 of the current license year, Cooperider said. That means 10-year-olds hunting with a mentor will still have to attend in-person classes. There's a possibility of offering online students an optional field day if they want one, he added.

Roger Wimmer, a Wolf Point resident who has been volunteering to teach hunter ed for 47 years, told French that classroom courses lead to discussions between students, as well as between students and instructors.

Glasgow volunteer and former FWP employee Andrew McKean said an in-person field day for online students demonstrates how much of the skills taught in class have "stuck" with the students.

We are also concerned that parents or others could end up taking the online courses in students' names.

Arneson also expressed the worry that the online program could reduce the ranks of FWP's volunteers.

For all of those reasons, we urge FWP to rethink making the online-only option permanent.

As carry laws are liberalized and guns appear on our college campuses as a result of new legislation, Montanans need more firearm safety education, not less.