Gazette opinion: Rescue Mission needs — and deserves — our help

Montana Rescue Mission has always relied on the generosity of the Billings community.

In return, it has nurtured, fed, housed and healed the spirits of those in need.

Now is no different.

Certainly, the needs of the community continue. In this troubled time with unemployment, illness and stress all around us, the Rescue Mission’s services have never been more in demand.

To meet those needs, the Mission has embarked upon a $6 million capital campaign to augment the $6 million low income housing tax credit award it recently received. The entire amount will completely reshape and transform the Mission’s campus on Minnesota Avenue. Separate shelters for women, children, families and men will be under one roof. The new facility will also house a childcare center for children up to 3, a clinic for physical and mental health, a training center, a chapel, a barber shop/hair salon, an exercise area and more.

As Rev. Matthew Lundgren said his recent guest editorial, “Both the larger physical space of brick and mortar and the robust programming will effectively allow for guests to move out of homelessness and into a productive role in our community.”