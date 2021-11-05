 Skip to main content
Gazette opinion: Resounding vote means a safer city
GAZETTE OPINION

Gazette opinion: Resounding vote means a safer city

110321-loc-Stabbing01msc.jpg

First-responders block a portion of North 27th Street while responding to a stabbing at Jake’s Downtown in Billings on Wednesday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Billings’ public safety levy didn’t just pass on Tuesday night. It powered to victory with more than 60 percent of the vote, passing 20,878 to 13,545.

That’s very good news, and yes, the margin does make a difference. More on that in a moment.

It’s worth noting that the need for the public-safety infusion was made evident Wednesday when a man was arrested after allegedly stabbing four people at a downtown steak house.

The levy will mean more police presence in high-crime areas of the city, which certainly includes downtown.

It means more nimble Billings Fire Department response to medical emergencies with Mobile Response Teams, which will allow the department to save money on gasoline and maintenance, and reduce response times to fires.

It means more prosecutors and another judge.

The $7.1 million will not solve all of the city’s public-safety issues. But it will make a huge difference.

In addition to the levy’s cash value, the vote will help the city in other ways.

If ever there was a doubt that public safety is a huge voting issue in Montana’s largest city, this vote dispelled that doubt. The margin of victory will embolden law-and-order candidates. It will show officeholders and would-be officeholders that voters consider public safety to be Job One.

Thanks, Billings residents. Your votes empowered a safer city for years to come.

The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.

