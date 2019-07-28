Public process works

In late June, only days before a public comment deadline on new Montana Medicaid policy, The Gazette received an alarming report that proposed rules would actually curtail the availability of outpatient mental health counseling while people were in certain addiction treatment programs.

Leaders of Rimrock in Billings noted that worrisome language, and a Gazette opinion called for revision to prevent unintended consequences.

We are pleased to report that this public input process worked. After the Medicaid policy concern was publicized, the proposed provider manual language changes were revised. Laura Smith, deputy DPHHS director, told the Legislature's interim health committee that a "misunderstanding" had occurred and that the feared restriction "was not our intention. The manual was revised to provide more clarity," Smith said. The new manual took effect this month.

"We are very satisfied," Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich told The Gazette last week. Rimrock and other addiction treatment providers are working with DPHHS on a lot of things, Kosovich said, adding: "I am pleased with how it's going."