A 108-bed residential psychiatric treatment facility for children closed last month in Butte where it had operated under various private, out-of-state, for-profit owners for more than 30 years.
When the Montana Legislature's interim committee on health and children met on June 27, members expressed concerns about appropriate placements for the 33 children who were being discharged from Acadia Montana.
How many of those children were transferred out of Montana, perhaps to another Acadia facility? How many were sent home and will they get adequate community care?
"Do we not have adequate resources to provide services for those kids with severe emotional difficulties in state? asked Sen. Diane Sands, of Missoula, vice chair of the Interim Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee. Sands said she wants to discuss that at a future meeting.
"Is the department looking at a different strategy for providing services to children that is more upstream as to avoid institutionalization?" asked Rep. Mary Caferro, of Helena.
Yes, such a strategy is "integrated into all of our work," Laura Smith, deputy DPHHS director told Caferro.
However, in the past two years, the state of Montana has reduced some key mental health services that can keep mentally ill children and youth healthy at home. For example, in the summer of 2017, when state revenue fell short, a new state law effectively discontinued case management, a relatively inexpensive service that helped families navigate the state's fragmented and limited care system. Likewise, youth community crisis care was eliminated and hasn't been restored.
In fiscal year 2018, Montana Medicaid covered 990 children in psychiatric hospitals for three to 10 days and paid for 636 children admitted to residential treatment facilities, such as Acadia, where they stayed an average of 85 days, DPHHS reported.
Institutionalization should not be the default because appropriate community care wasn't available. Community care must be available so that those children who need hospital or residential treatment can be discharged as quickly as possible to appropriate care in their home and community.
"We are hoping the committee will create an entity to consider redesign of the children's mental health system," Beth Brenneman of Disability Rights Montana told the panel. What we have now "is very fragmented and we don't get the results we want, and it's very expensive."
"The state has no overall plan for the children’s mental health system," Shellie Aune of Mental Health America and Bernadette Franks-Ongoy of Disability Rights Montana wrote in a guest opinion last week. "As a consequence, we have largely relied upon institutions and available institutional beds — such as those at Acadia — to drive our decisions. When a system grows around an institutional model, local services become an afterthought."
Aune and Franks-Ongoy are right. Now is the time to plan a comprehensive system that provides the best care for kids and gets the best value for public money. Montana must emphasize community care, positive outcomes and input from all stakeholders.
How about it, interim committee members? Sen. Mary McNally and Rep. Dennis Lenz, both of Billings, are on the committee, which is chaired by Rep. Eric Moore of Miles City. Please use this interim to plan for transformation of Montana's fragmented children's care system.