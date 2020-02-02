Gazette opinion: Rethinking community mental health care in Billings

Our community has had successful efforts for more than a decade to divert ill people from jail and from the state psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs. Last fiscal year, Yellowstone County logged 118 admissions to the Montana State Hospital, a 25% decrease from the previous year.
As a result, the state increased its share of a grant aimed at more effective community mental health care from 65% to 70%, according to MarCee Neary, manager of the Community Crisis Center. That 24/7 help center has received these competitive annual grants for a decade, but this year will be splitting the $763,000 18-month award with several community partners. All are participating in the Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect coalition that aims to reduce methamphetamine abuse and violent crime in our community.
The state grant includes support for:
- Hiring a consultant to design a mobile crisis unit that Neary hopes could start as a 40-hours-a-week pilot project this summer.
- Revitalizing the MAAP (Motivated Addiction Alternative Program) of the Billings Police Department and Downtown Billings Alliance to get serial inebriates into addiction treatment and off the streets.
- Creating and publicizing a universal crisis line that would put callers in touch with immediate mental health services from several Billings agencies.
- Conducting an additional Crisis Intervention Training this year at the Crisis Center to educate law enforcement officers how to deal with mentally ill people who are distraught or threatening suicide.
- Getting a community discharge plan and notification from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to the Crisis Center for every patient discharged to Yellowstone County from Montana State Hospital. This has been a goal for years, but work remains.
Meanwhile, the Crisis Center is getting a comprehensive assessment of its services and delivery model with an outside consultant, Neary said. Information from this assessment due in March will guide the owners' decisions on any changes to be made in the center that serves adults in mental health and chemical dependency crisis. Most of its clients are homeless, too.
The Crisis Center is owned by Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, Mental Health Center and RiverStone Health. It provides needed services regardless of ability to pay. Because it will receive less grant money from the state during the next 18 months, the Crisis Center aims to get certified for Medicaid addiction treatment. Then it can bill Medicaid for chemical dependency evaluations that it has been providing at no charge.
In 2010, Yellowstone County voters approved a permanent tax levy to support mental health care that assists law enforcement. In the campaign for the levy, proponents told voters the tax money would go to services like the Crisis Center and the HUB, the Mental Health Center's drop-in center for homeless, mentally ill adults. So far, that is how the money has been used and it has sustained those services for people who would be an even greater burden on the public if they were in jail or hospitals. The HUB and Crisis Center have helped many people get off the streets and into ongoing healthier, safer living.
Pitman's view
Yellowstone County Commission Chairman Denis Pitman has his own ideas about what the HUB and Crisis Center should be doing. Last summer, he and Commissioner Don Jones started putting these programs on notice that they have a different idea about where services should be and are interested in putting county levy money toward their chosen location on Minnesota Avenue.
On today's opinion page, Pitman shares his ideas again. We will hold him to his statement that "this isn't about buildings, locations, programs or turf, it is about people." We call on Pitman to listen to the people who have needed mental health care, who have been homeless. We call on him to listen to the local mental health professionals and volunteers who have served them. Together, Yellowstone County citizens can do better for our neediest neighbors. The latest state DPHHS grant is an example of what well-informed community collaboration can accomplish. We have a long way to go as our population and needs are growing.