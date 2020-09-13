Gazette opinion: Road, trail funds a great win for Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This changes everything.”

Kristi Drake, director of Billings TrailNet, was referring to an $11.6 million federal grant awarded to Billings that will allow the city to finish the Skyline Trail, as well as the Inner Belt Loop road project.

The funding, known as a BUILD Grant (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development), makes reality out of long-held plans, and will make Billings a more livable city in a variety of ways.

As the Gazette’s Rob Rogers reported Thursday, The Inner Belt Loop will connect the Heights to Billings' West End, bringing Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection.

Goals for the road are to boost commercial and residential development in the Heights and reduce traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road. It will also improve access to and from the area for public safety and emergency vehicles.

Billings’ trail system also gets a massive upgrade. The Skyline Trail, a 3.5 mile section of paved pathway, will run along Airport Road. About 750 feet of the trail is completed. The BUILD Grant will allow the city to finish the rest and build new parking lots along the path to provide better access.