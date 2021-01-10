Gazette opinion: Rosendale needs to be more than an attack dog

Preaching to the choir is not getting the results we need in this country.
Every day we hear politicians decrying the polarization of the country, the "divisiveness," the hatred that has become an open wound.
But when they are doing the decrying exclusively to an audience of the like-minded, it rings hollow.
The deluge of misinformation that fueled last week's unprecedented Capitol criminality and violence is a direct result of the echo chamber — the validation and shared orthodoxy of false information whipping around the internet like an ill wind.
We are disappointed that our new U.S. Representative, Matt Rosendale, has shown a preference for inside-the-right discussions instead of speaking more directly to all Montanans. Recently, he granted an "exclusive" interview to the discredited non-news source Breitbart, the upshot of which was a story about how Nancy Pelosi was "chewing her fingernails" about the closeness of a vote on her speakership.
Which is red meat for the choir, but not anything that means much to the congregation as a whole. After Wednesday, he was not immediately available for mainstream media interviews. On Friday morning, Rosendale's office released a quote from him calling the current talk of re-impeaching the President "media stunts drawn from left-wing fever dreams."
That sort of nonsense does not serve him or Montana well. Managing to dig at the media and the "left wing" in one fell swoop doubtless pleased his hardcore base but did not carry the gravity the moment required, less than 48 hours after a mob erected a gallows on the Capitol grounds, chanted about hanging the vice president, breached the Capitol and scrawled "Murder the Media" on a door in the Speaker's suite, after being incited by the president. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. Under such circumstances, it's clear that the Democrats weren't the ones running a fever.
Rep. Rosendale is new to his job. He is going to have to decide whether to continue being a partisan attack dog or take his job of representing the entire state more seriously. Engaging and communicating seriously with the entire state would be a good start.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.