Gazette opinion: Rosendale needs to be more than an attack dog

Preaching to the choir is not getting the results we need in this country.

Every day we hear politicians decrying the polarization of the country, the "divisiveness," the hatred that has become an open wound.

But when they are doing the decrying exclusively to an audience of the like-minded, it rings hollow.

The deluge of misinformation that fueled last week's unprecedented Capitol criminality and violence is a direct result of the echo chamber — the validation and shared orthodoxy of false information whipping around the internet like an ill wind.

We are disappointed that our new U.S. Representative, Matt Rosendale, has shown a preference for inside-the-right discussions instead of speaking more directly to all Montanans. Recently, he granted an "exclusive" interview to the discredited non-news source Breitbart, the upshot of which was a story about how Nancy Pelosi was "chewing her fingernails" about the closeness of a vote on her speakership.