Gazette opinion: School district makes the right call for graduation

The Billings Public Schools have done an outstanding job of navigating the public-health minefield of COVID-19.

From handling remote learning to reopening, to admitting mistakes and adjusting policy to reflect new information constantly, the school district has served the city's students — and parents — well throughout the pandemic.

The district's latest decision is one more example.

On Monday, Superintendent Greg Upham announced that the district would scrap its graduation ticketing system that would have capped guests at six per graduate.

While families are still being asked to limit attendance to "essential family and friends," the move will make a major difference in many lives. Seeing a family member graduate is a once-in-a-lifetime event and the district's move will allow more people that experience.

The district's graduation events, scheduled Sunday, May 30 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, are as follows: Billings West, 10 a.m.; Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.; and Billings Senior, 6 p.m.

Precautions are still being taken. Family members are asked to sit together in family groups. Obviously, anyone with symptoms should not attend. Students and staff will continue to mask.