Gazette opinion: See 2020 to the door with a donation

If ever there has been a year that should end on a good note, it's 2020.

Lives lost, families devastated, businesses pushed to — or over — the brink. There are loved ones to mourn and livelihoods we must find ways to reclaim.

One of the most painful effects of the virus and economic pain is self-perpetuating: Many of our wonderful nonprofit organizations dedicated to the betterment of life in Yellowstone County are challenged for funding like never before. At a time when need for their services is the greatest, people are in the least favorable position to donate to their causes.

Which makes it all the more important to give, if you can.

On Thanksgiving Day, for the 10th straight year, The Billings Gazette published its Community of Giving section.

In it, the great work done by local nonprofits is featured. Open this 24-page section and you will find profiles of organizations that make a difference in Billings — organizations that now, more than ever, could use our help.

It's inspiring reading — so many people and organizations in our community who are passionate about giving back, lifting up, throwing a lifeline.