Gazette opinion: Senate means well on asbestos, but more action needed

Montana’s U.S. Senators, Steve Daines and Jon Tester, don’t do all that much together these days given the polarization of national party politics.
But they did one commendable thing together last week. They sponsored the introduction of Senate Resolution 145, establishing National Asbestos Awareness Week, April 1-7. The resolution was passed unanimously.
Which is great, but not nearly enough.
This is the 16th straight year the Senate has passed a similar resolution.
Since the first National Asbestos Awareness Week in 2005, a lot has happened. Some 16,497 metric tons of asbestos have been imported, according to the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization. U.S. companies have spent $16.3 million buying those tons of deadly fiber.
And we have had an estimated 600,000 asbestos-related deaths in this country since that first well-meaning resolution was adopted.
“Montanans know all too well the dangers of asbestos, but tragically, exposure to this dangerous substance is still far too common,” Tester said.
Daines voiced the same sentiment: “Too many Montanans have tragically suffered at the hands of asbestos. We must continue to raise awareness … and prevent what happened in Libby and Troy from occurring again.”
That’s certainly true.
Since the Senate has officially tut-tutted over the dangers of asbestos for 16 straight years, we believe this year would be a good year to pass an asbestos ban.
A ban with teeth. A real ban. One that would prevent the importation of a thousand metric tons of deadly poison every year. One that would outlaw the manufacturing, distribution and sale of products containing asbestos. One that would prohibit its use in manufacturing (most of that tonnage is used in the chloralkali industry, even though non-toxic options exist). And one that would, eventually, slow and stop the shocking, scandalous, 100 percent preventable cavalcade of asbestos-related disability and death that continues to torment this country.
It’s too late to protect the citizens of Libby and Troy Sen. Daines eloquently mentioned. But it’s not too late to save countless lives.
No Republican Senator has officially signed on to the most recent ban-bill attempts. This year, when the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now bill is reintroduced, we hope Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester will again link arms to push this desperately needed legislation across the finish line.
Passing 16 straight asbestos-awareness resolutions means the Senate is itself thoroughly aware of this issue. So there’s no excuse for not doing something about it.
It’s the least we can do, in memory of the hundreds who have perished from asbestos-related disease in Montana.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.