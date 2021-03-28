Gazette opinion: Senate means well on asbestos, but more action needed

That’s certainly true.

Since the Senate has officially tut-tutted over the dangers of asbestos for 16 straight years, we believe this year would be a good year to pass an asbestos ban.

A ban with teeth. A real ban. One that would prevent the importation of a thousand metric tons of deadly poison every year. One that would outlaw the manufacturing, distribution and sale of products containing asbestos. One that would prohibit its use in manufacturing (most of that tonnage is used in the chloralkali industry, even though non-toxic options exist). And one that would, eventually, slow and stop the shocking, scandalous, 100 percent preventable cavalcade of asbestos-related disability and death that continues to torment this country.

It’s too late to protect the citizens of Libby and Troy Sen. Daines eloquently mentioned. But it’s not too late to save countless lives.

No Republican Senator has officially signed on to the most recent ban-bill attempts. This year, when the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now bill is reintroduced, we hope Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester will again link arms to push this desperately needed legislation across the finish line.