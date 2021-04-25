Gazette opinion: Senate out of bounds with bill ordering investigation of environmental groups

The Montana Senate has officially jumped the shark.

We understand that the Legislature's dominant Republican majority is feeling empowered and validated. They should. Republicans received what could only be considered a mandate from the state's voters, who doubled down in November on the GOP majority in a statewide "red wave."

But too often this session, we have been forced to ask, "Really? Is this what voters were 'waving' about?"

Late last week, Senate Republican successfully inserted an amendment into a House appropriations bill that orders the Justice Department to investigate "environmental groups" in the state. The bill then passed the Senate.

You have to give Duane Ankney, author of the amendment, credit for effrontery if not good sense. Ankney took exception when outraged Democratic Sen. Ellie Boldman called the amendment "something out of the McCarthy era."

Well, Sen. Ankney, if this isn't right out of the McCarthy era, it'll do until something more McCarthyesque comes along. Ordering the attorney general to investigate nonprofit groups the Legislature doesn't agree with is a staggering misuse of power.