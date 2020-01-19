How to give help, get help

Billings YWCA is in need of volunteers to accompany victims of sexual assault to the hospital and stay with them while awaiting medical exams and treatment. Volunteers receive training. For more information, phone the Billings YWCA at 406-252-6302.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic or sexual violence, help is available by contacting Billings YWCA:

24-hour Help Line (phone call) 406-245-4472

24-hour Text Line 406-702-0229

Big Horn County 406-679-5145 (8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. At other times, use 24-hour help or text lines.)

In addition to emergency shelter and referrals, the Billings YWCA provides domestic and sexual violence survivors with professional counseling, assistance in finding housing and employment and help with civil legal matters such as orders of protection and child custody.