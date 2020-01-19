The most recent intimate partner homicide in Yellowstone County occurred on New Year's Eve when a 70-year-old Billings man struck his 72-year-old wife multiple times with a hammer.
Her death was discovered after the man crashed his vehicle off the Molt Road in an apparent attempt to make it look like his wife died in the crash. He later admitted to killing her. Arrested for murder, he killed himself the next day in his Yellowstone County jail cell.
Not all domestic abuse involves homicide or physical injury.
"Abuse can be emotional or financial," said Merry Lee Olson, chief executive officer for Billings YWCA. "Sometimes the first physical violence is homicide."
Most perpetrators are male and the vast majority of victims are female. But men also can be victims of domestic and sexual violence. The Billings YWCA's survivor services are available to men and women, including the emergency shelter, which has the security and privacy facilities to serve everyone.
The YWCA Gateway House shelter for domestic violence victims stays full, generally hosting 25 women and children every night. The shelter added four bedrooms for a total of 14 by converting offices. The shelter has accommodated women with as many as six children.
The YWCA's 24 Gateway Vista apartments next door opened in 2018 and are fully occupied with preference given to survivors of domestic violence.
Seventy-five percent of the people sheltered at Gateway House are from Yellowstone County. Big Horn and Rosebud county residents account for the next biggest shares of shelter guests. The YWCA has a weekday office in Hardin where Nancy Old Elk counsels survivors, meets with them at local agencies and helps those in need get safe shelter.
About 65% of Gateway House residents are Native Americans. Olson said many Native women have few resources for leaving their abusers and need more privacy than small population communities provide.
The women seeking shelter range from 18 to 70 with most between 25 and 59. Olson sees multi-generational cycles of domestic abuse that involve poverty, lack of education and other continuing factors.
You have free articles remaining.
"For a lot of women we work with, their mothers were abused, their grandmothers were abused," said Erin Lambert, YWCA chief operating officer who has worked in survivor services for 15 years. "They don't know what a healthy relationship is."
Housing is key to breaking the cycle of abuse. That's why the YWCA invested in the Gateway Vista transitional apartments and is looking to add more. The YWCA also has about 20 other families in Billings housing through two federally funded programs for transitions from homelessness.
The YWCA is partnering with the Billings Police Department on an evidence-based program that helps identify domestic violence cases that have "potential risk of severe re-assault, as well as lethal or near lethal intimate partner violence and possible future threats to officers."
Basically, the tool is seven questions that officers ask domestic violence victims. They don't have to answer the questions, but most do. If the answers indicate elevated or high risk, the officer can call the YWCA and a trained advocate will meet with the victim.
Olson and Lambert are encouraged by the results so far; officers are calling for help for domestic violence victims they've screened. Police are more often transporting victims to the Gateway shelter.
In another partnership with BPD, Lambert coordinated with Katie Nash, domestic violence prevention officer, to train all officers in responding to traumatized victims of domestic violence. The officers learned, among many other things, that traumatic memories may be disjointed and hard to put down in chronological order. That doesn't mean the memories are false, but that the victim recalls the abuse in a jumble of memories.
"We're on the same team, but we have different jobs," Lambert said of the outreach to police officers.
Lambert and Olson want community members to know that victims don't have to be involved with law enforcement to receive YWCA services. The abuse doesn't have to be physical for victims to get help.
Domestic and sexual violence survivor services are crucial to our community and our region. The need for safe shelter and long-term, independent housing of survivors outstrips the supply. Consider: The Billings city attorney's office reports filing 851 misdemeanor domestic violence cases last year. The Billings YWCA shelters 14 families at a time and provides transitional apartments to about four dozen more. There's a big gap between the number of criminal cases and victim services capacity. And not all victims report abuse to law enforcement.
Please check the box above to see how to help Billings YWCA serve our neighbors who have survived sexual or domestic violence.