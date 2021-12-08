Gazette opinion: Silver lining in the Treasure State — Montanans helping Montanans

The failure of a part on Hebgen Lake Dam caused the Madison River below the dam to be all but dewatered.

Volunteers rushed to one of the most beloved fisheries in the state, helping however they could, carefully rescuing stranded brown trout and moving them to areas of the river with sufficient flow.

They were responsible, careful of the many eggs from the browns' just-completed spawning season. They came by the dozens to help to save the stretch of river between the dam and Ennis Lake, affectionately called the "50-mile riffle" by trout-fishers. It is one of the iconic places in all of fishing. It's like fly-fishing in a cathedral.

Of course the Denton fire is orders of magnitude more serious than a fishery cataclysm. But the thing the two disasters had in common was that they are the two most recent demonstrations of the incredible character of this state.

For centuries, as long as humans have walked this ground, they have depended upon each other for survival, and doing so — both natives and eventually the rest of us immigrants — was a matter of life and death. Harsh weather and big country guaranteed that.

Modern-day Montana has clung to that ethos of neighbor helping neighbor.