Gazette opinion: Skees, who considers state constitution a 'socialist rag,' should resign

As per state law, members of the Montana Legislature take the following oath of office:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect and defend the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the state of Montana, and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity (so help me God)."

Consider now the recent statement by Derek Skees of Kalispell, Republican member of the House of Representatives from the 11th House District.

“The courts have humongously failed and we need to throw out Montana’s socialist rag of a constitution.”

Is Skees supporting, protecting and defending the constitution of the state of Montana?

The evidence is clear that he is not.

Skees is in his fourth term as a state representative representing a House district south of Kalispell and, facing term limits, has announced a run for the Montana Public Service Commission. Perhaps he figures that given he is now term-limited, he no longer has to hew to the niceties of the oath he has four times sworn.