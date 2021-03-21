Gazette opinion: Solution for Heights Water District's fight with city involves writing a check

The city says it has made multiple attempts to resolve the situation, through formal mediation and informally, to no result. Heights has offered to pay roughly half of the underbilled amount.

So now the two entities are in court.

“It’s in litigation now, in the hands of the lawyers, so I can’t talk about it,” said Heights board chair Wynn Pippin on Thursday.

Clearly, there are other pieces to the strained relationship between the Heights Water District Board and the City of Billings. But equally clearly, Heights owes the money. There’s no reason the city should take loss of more than $1 million because of the error. It’s not like Heights is out the money — they got the water and sold it to their customers. And it’s also not like the Heights district doesn’t have the cash. The district has $10 million in reserves.

As Pippin pointed out, the losers here are the taxpayers, paying legal fees for two entities that should be able to work together.

“Some of our customers are in the city,” she said, “So they’re paying for our lawyers and their lawyers.”

We have a better idea: Heights should pay this bill, which is clearly owed, and let’s move on.