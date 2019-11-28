How to help

St. Vincent de Paul volunteer opportunities including working in the thrift store, which is open to the public weekdays from 9-5 and Saturday 9-4 at 3005 First Ave. South. Groups are needed to host free Saturday morning brunch at the charity office.

Donations of gently used clothing, furniture, household items and knickknacks are needed for the thrift store.

Shopping at the thrift store helps, too, because items not needed for the poor are sold to help fund charitable work.

To donate or volunteer, call 406-252-1855, visit the office or mail checks to: St. Vincent de Paul Billings, 3005 First Ave. S, Billings MT 59101. More information and a secure link for monetary donations can be found online at www.svdpmt.org.