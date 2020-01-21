Leaders of Montana agriculture organizations applauded the U.S. Senate last week for passing the update of a 25-year-old trade treaty between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The major gains in the deal for Montana agriculture is quite simply the certainty of knowing what the rules are going forward. Winning rare bipartisan approval in the U.S. House and Senate, the United States Mexico Canada Agreement assures that trade will continue uninterrupted between the U.S. and its two biggest trading partners.
Last year, the U.S. exported $39.7 billion in food and agricultural products to our two North American neighbors, which supported more than 325,0000 U.S. jobs, according to the USDA.
The USMCA provision of greatest importance to Montana is Canada's agreement to grade imports of U.S. wheat "in a manner no less favorable than it accords Canadian wheat, and not to require a country of origin statement on its quality grade or inspection certificate."
Farmers for Free Trade organized a 3,500-mile road tour through the United States to promote the USMCA last summer and stopped in Billings and Broadus. Eighty percent of Montana wheat is exported. Although most goes to the Pacific Rim, U.S. farmers want to sell in Canada, too.
But Canada has had discriminatory wheat grading rules that label non-Canadian wheat varieties as animal feed only. That has kept prices down for U.S. wheat, even though it is of highest quality.
The USMCA should ensure that the grade wheat gets in the U.S. is the grade it gets in Canada. The Trump administration, which boasted the agreement as a big win for U.S. exporters, must follow up to make sure that promises made to American wheat farmers are kept.
President Trump signed the treaty last year, along with leaders of Canada and Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement enacted in 1994. After that, it was up to the legislative bodies of the three nations to ratify it.
Gazette readers may recall that the Trump administration slapped steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, which they insisted be removed before they would negotiated a reboot of NAFTA. Mexico enacted labor law reforms demanded by some members of Congress. In June, President Trump removed those tariffs and threatened to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods starting the next week — unless Mexico stemmed the flow of Central American immigrants into the United States.
The three-nation deal prevailed despite or because of all the U.S. demands.
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, an early supporter of USMCA, voted in Senate Finance Committee to send the bill to the Senate floor. "This deal provides certainty for Montana ag and protects critical access to our two biggest trading partners," Daines said in a news release after voting for the USMCA's final passage.
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who farms on the Hi-Line, joined the Senate majority to support the trade bill Thursday on the 89-10 vote. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, voted for the trade bill in the House before Christmas.
The USMCA doesn't drastically change the ag provisions of NAFTA, but it will put Montana wheat on a level field with Canadian competitors. That is reason to cheer this bipartisan deal.