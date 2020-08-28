Gazette opinion: Stapleton shows why he is unfit for any office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s almost impossible to provide the full context of just how poorly Corey Stapleton has run the office of Montana Secretary of State.

There was the issue of the nonexistent voter fraud that Stapleton referred to in public, then blamed the media for reporting. There was the problem with the unauthorized expense to the state for a personal “big truck” he used to commute to work. There was the attempt to declare a bill vetoed by the governor as the law of the land, a move a judge found to be “without constitutional or statutory support.” There was the botched voter guide and rush-job $265,000 correction, commissioned from a political ally’s print shop without bid. And there was the fine for using resources from the Secretary of State’s Office to announce his campaign for governor — a campaign he later abandoned to run instead for Montana’s House seat when that position looked more easily attainable.

A full recitation of the errors, lapses in judgment and misstatements made by Stapleton since he assumed office Jan. 2, 2017, would take many more words than we have to devote to this editorial.

This newspaper endorsed Stapleton for Secretary of State in 2016. We sincerely apologize for that mistake.

Here’s the latest evidence of our error: