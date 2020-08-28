Gazette opinion: Stapleton shows why he is unfit for any office

It’s almost impossible to provide the full context of just how poorly Corey Stapleton has run the office of Montana Secretary of State.
There was the issue of the nonexistent voter fraud that Stapleton referred to in public, then blamed the media for reporting. There was the problem with the unauthorized expense to the state for a personal “big truck” he used to commute to work. There was the attempt to declare a bill vetoed by the governor as the law of the land, a move a judge found to be “without constitutional or statutory support.” There was the botched voter guide and rush-job $265,000 correction, commissioned from a political ally’s print shop without bid. And there was the fine for using resources from the Secretary of State’s Office to announce his campaign for governor — a campaign he later abandoned to run instead for Montana’s House seat when that position looked more easily attainable.
A full recitation of the errors, lapses in judgment and misstatements made by Stapleton since he assumed office Jan. 2, 2017, would take many more words than we have to devote to this editorial.
This newspaper endorsed Stapleton for Secretary of State in 2016. We sincerely apologize for that mistake.
Here’s the latest evidence of our error:
Despite the Montana Republican Party’s best efforts at obfuscation, the party was found to be responsible for a deceptive effort to qualify the Green Party for the 2020 ballot in a cynical effort to siphon votes from Democrats. Hundreds of those who had originally signed the supposed Green Party petitions asked to withdraw their signatures after they learned that the Republicans had bankrolled the $100,000 signature-gathering effort and that the Green Party itself had disavowed it. Stapleton denied those requests, saying they had come to his office after a deadline. A state district judge in Helena ruled in favor of the withdrawals, saying there was no such deadline, and said therefore the petition did not have the required number of signatures to put the Greens on the ballot. The state Supreme Court upheld that ruling.
Stapleton, not continent to have his nose rubbed into the unsightly mess by a state district judge and the Montana Supreme Court, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to “intervene and break the stranglehold the Montana Democratic Party has on Montana’s legal system.”
By operating the Secretary of State’s office like a partisan political shop, even while running for two higher offices, Stapleton has shown his unfitness for any office.
He has also wasted significant amounts of taxpayer dollars on politically motivated court actions. Unsuccessful ones, at that.
Montana desperately needs a Secretary of State who will rise above politics and serve the people of Montana. The good news is that whoever wins November’s contest can certainly be expected do a better job than his or her predecessor.
Talk about a low bar.
