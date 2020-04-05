Gazette opinion: State deserves kudos for expanded mental health resources

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this time of COVID-19 crisis, it seems like there's no aspect of life in Montana not touched by pandemic.

To be sure, the state is doing as much as it can. For example, school teachers are becoming remote teaching specialists, along with parents' help. The state has gotten extensions and waivers for testing and scores. In another example, the state is sending Montana Army National Guard to help. We could take the rest of this space in today's editorial to list all the ways different state agencies are responding to the crisis and still not scratch the surface of what's happening.

That's an editorial for a different day.

But, it's a good reminder that the rallying cries of folks wanting government to get out of their lives have almost completely disappeared -- gone the way of toilet paper. It seems like government can't do enough to help hurting communities.

We applaud so many aspects of our government from our law enforcement officers who respond to every call. We think Gov. Steve Bullock is doing as much as he can to balance the needs of Montana's economy with the necessity of public health.