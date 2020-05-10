Gazette opinion: State must allocate COVID funds wisely

Within hours of the establishment of the grant programs listed, thousands of applications had been received.

We understand the need to aim the lion's share of these funds toward small business and housing support. But we are particularly concerned for health operations; for seniors and those with disabilities; for food banks and food pantries; and for those in agriculture.

Our state government must be a responsible steward of these funds. History will judge harshly if government programs result in largesse aimed at healthy corporations, or grants that dwarf individual need.

We have more faith in the state to administer these funds fairly and logically than we do the federal bureaucracy. A perfect example is the tiny Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, Wyo., which had expected perhaps $1 million in federal COVID funds to help it meet its $3 million annual budget.

Instead, for reasons utterly unknown, the feds tossed $18 million at the little airport.

Post-9/11, we saw some utterly outsized federal grants to local first responders — not that they didn't deserve help, but some received far more gear than needed, much of it still unused nearly two decades later.

We are not advocating for leaving these funds unused. Let's make sure, though, that they go to the truly needy. For those who are hurting the most, these funds will be a lifeline. Let's not line the pockets of those in the private sector who aren't in true need, or build needless bureaucracy within the ranks of government.

