Gazette opinion: State must ensure transparent, accessible Legislature

Montana's state government is currently making plans for the Legislature's 2021 session.

Navigating the COVID pandemic is an enormous challenge. With legislators coming to the Capitol from around the state, their health and the health of legislative and Capitol staff is at stake.

Also endangered: The public's ability to observe the Legislature in action.

It is most likely that the public will not be allowed to attend "public" hearings in person. And in Montana's biennial Legislature, with so much action packed into so few days, it is also likely that many hearings will be held at the same time. A very real fear is that the state will not have the bandwidth or capacity to make all of those hearings public via Zoom or some other online platform.

We believe there's time to change that.

We would urge the Department of Administration and the Governor's Office to do whatever is needed to broaden the state's abilities, and to make sure its citizens can watch the governmental sausage being made, and even ask questions.

That may require an investment of time, money and expertise to rebuild the state's cybersystems so that citizens can securely and extensively take part in the process.