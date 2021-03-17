Gazette opinion: State tournaments were big win for Billings

Billings’ role in hosting the State B combined and State C combined high school basketball tournaments last week was an enormous win — for all of the approximately 600 athletes, whether they won or lost on the court; for their families and friends who came to see them play; and for the Billings business community.

Without wonderful work from the Montana High School Association, MetraPark First Interstate Bank Arena staff, the Lockwood Schools with the leadership of activities director Mike Erickson, and Visit Billings, ably led by Alex Tyson, this huge success would not have been possible.

“Billings is unique in Montana,” Tyson said. “We have 4,500 hotel rooms in 50 hotels. We have the 10,000-seat arena at MetraPark and the great facilities at Lockwood. Obviously, that capacity matters particularly when we have safety guidelines in place.”

And safety was the absolute priority.

“We knew going in that there were going to be very strict guidelines in place, implemented to keep students, athletes and officials safe — and also to keep our own community safe,” Tyson said. “Each team was limited to 500 fans, and they had to clear the arena after every game so fans for the next two teams could come in.”