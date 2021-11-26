Gazette opinion: State's allocation of public-safety dollars to Yellowstone County is welcome

The investment of more than $2.3 million to improve public safety and increase economic stability in Yellowstone County is welcome news.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, clearly sensitive to ongoing criticism from local officials that the state has placed an inordinate burden on Yellowstone County because of the existing infrastructure here to deal with offenders, made the announcement earlier this week.

It will provide funds for the Public Defender's Office and for the Montana Department of Justice to hire agents to help address drug-related and violent crime in the county.

What the Republican governor's office, attorney general's office and legislators didn't precisely spell out in the announcement and their comments is that this money is part of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated to the state.

So, we thank the governor and the attorney general and the Legislature for this funding — and also, we thank the Biden Administration and American taxpayers, from whence it came.