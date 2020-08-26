Gazette opinion: State's burden on county jails more dangerous than ever

The state of Montana is unfairly burdening counties and their taxpayers by stashing prisoners for whom it is responsible in county jails across the state — and leaving them there for long periods, paying less than it costs the counties to house and feed them. That’s not new. They’ve been doing that for years.
What’s new is that in the process, the state is now endangering the lives of the prisoners in their custody — and the lives of other prisoners and county jail staffs — in a cynical abdication of its custodial responsibility.
County officials, including Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Bodine, the jail commander, are rightfully upset.
Tuesday, the Yellowstone County Jail has 80 state inmates in custody, out of a total jail population of 495. The facility is built to accommodate 434 prisoners.
Without the state “DOC holds,” Yellowstone County’s jail would be operating under capacity. But instead, the jail is over capacity — and has suffered an outbreak of COVID-19, with 34 inmates quarantined after testing positive. Could that have happened anyway? Sure, it’s possible. But overcrowding means exposure to the virus and transmission is that much more likely.
Similarly, the Cascade County Jail in Great Falls has at least 53 inmates and two jail staffers who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The jail had nearly 450 inmates last week. County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter had complained to state officials in June that more than three dozen state inmates were contributing to overcrowding at the facility, with some inmates sleeping on the floor and in communal spaces.
The state suspended transports from the Yellowstone County Jail this week. Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said the decision was made because of increased coronavirus cases in the county.
While it is understandable that the state does not want to transport prisoners during the pandemic, leaving them for counties to take care of — creating overcrowding and unsafe conditions — is not an acceptable alternative.
The state must find a better way. The warehousing of state prisoners in county jails is a way of transferring cost that should be borne by state government to the counties. Because the Legislature will not adequately fund the Department of Corrections, the longterm practice continues to burden county budgets, which are funded largely by property taxes. In Yellowstone County, the jail is spending $96 per day per prisoner. The state pays a flat reimbursement rate of $69.63 per inmate per day. The deferred obligation, over years and thousands of prisoners, is enormous, and the state should not be allowed to continue the practice. Legislators should hear of citizens’ concerns on this matter.
With COVID, it is incumbent on the Department of Corrections and the Department of Public Health and Human Services to protect the public health by first of all assuming responsibility for the prisoners’ care and second finding a responsible way of quarantining prisoners that does not put county jail staff and inmates at risk. This should be done immediately.
