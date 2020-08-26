Gazette opinion: State's burden on county jails more dangerous than ever

The jail had nearly 450 inmates last week. County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter had complained to state officials in June that more than three dozen state inmates were contributing to overcrowding at the facility, with some inmates sleeping on the floor and in communal spaces.

The state suspended transports from the Yellowstone County Jail this week. Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said the decision was made because of increased coronavirus cases in the county.

While it is understandable that the state does not want to transport prisoners during the pandemic, leaving them for counties to take care of — creating overcrowding and unsafe conditions — is not an acceptable alternative.