Gazette opinion: Stay calm, be kind and chill

What a wild world we live in.

In a place like Montana, which seems so far away from Wuhan, China, we once again realize that we are all connected in ways that we don't often think about.

A week ago, we were watching the spread of COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus. It was somewhat hard to believe that in just a week's time, the stock markets would plunge historically, and bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos and schools would close.

Most of us who have lived in America have known a pandemic-free world. That's now changed.

Since news of the coronavirus and its effects have dominated the news, we'd suggest the following ideas on how to cope while social distancing.

While there's not a single a business or individual who won't see some fallout from the coronavirus, non-profits will be especially hard hit during this crisis. Here's what we mean: Most non-profits already run on a razor-thin budget. They will now likely see a spike in demand for services as people struggle with the economic fallout of the virus. Meanwhile, as the economy stalls, they may see a huge increase in demand, and a drop in financial support. Those are twin punches that won't be easy to endure.