Gazette opinion: Stay calm, be kind and chill

What a wild world we live in.
In a place like Montana, which seems so far away from Wuhan, China, we once again realize that we are all connected in ways that we don't often think about.
A week ago, we were watching the spread of COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus. It was somewhat hard to believe that in just a week's time, the stock markets would plunge historically, and bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos and schools would close.
Most of us who have lived in America have known a pandemic-free world. That's now changed.
Since news of the coronavirus and its effects have dominated the news, we'd suggest the following ideas on how to cope while social distancing.
While there's not a single a business or individual who won't see some fallout from the coronavirus, non-profits will be especially hard hit during this crisis. Here's what we mean: Most non-profits already run on a razor-thin budget. They will now likely see a spike in demand for services as people struggle with the economic fallout of the virus. Meanwhile, as the economy stalls, they may see a huge increase in demand, and a drop in financial support. Those are twin punches that won't be easy to endure.
So many non-profits have had to cancel fundraising events meant to support the organization's mission for the upcoming year. So, we'd suggest two things: If you got tickets or had plans for an event, encourage these organizations to keep the money. In other words, instead of having the non-profits rush to try to reorganize the events, tell them to keep the cash and keep doing the good work they are already engaged in.
If you haven't got tickets to non-profits fundraisers, remember that through these hard times, we have great organizations which will see an uptick in demand. If you can spare them a check or a little cash, please do so. It's an odd thing, but during these uncertain times when we're being asked to stay away from each other, simple acts of generosity and kindness will help us stay connected.
Speaking of that, it's a good time to remind folks that nothing in the supply chain of daily food and living items has been disrupted. While public health officials recommend limiting the number of trips to stores to essential trips, there are no food or supply shortages. Those who are stockpiling, hoarding or gobbling up all the supplies: Please, calm down. There is no national toilet paper shortage, nor should there be. There is enough for all of us, if we only take what each household needs.
From large membership clubs to corner grocery stores, the shelves have been depleted and supplies for some goods are running low. Remember that we're a community and we're all going to need certain supplies. Gouging or selling toilet paper on Craig's List, while not illegal, certainly doesn't help. And while suggesting that stores limit quantities of such goods seems downright unAmerican, we support retailers who are helping to calm the situation even though it seems like a God-given right to buy an entire storage unit full of Charmin.
Finally, chill.
Let's face it: Whether online or in life, there seems to be too few hours in the day. It seems like the greatest remedy for the coronavirus is time and distance. In other words, we have to social distance, shut things down for awhile, and wait. While we don't want to minimize the terrible economic impacts of this, it does provide one good opportunity: We can take that time to unwind, focus and relax. That's something we don't get an opportunity to do often. So, we hope that you read a good book (or catch up on those newspapers), turn on some music, watch a movie and chill.
In other words, be good to yourself, be good to those you love, and be good to your neighbors.