Gazette opinion: Sticking around might be the best move for Billings college students

As we step cautiously toward normalcy in a world where COVID-19 still lurks, with no vaccination or treatments yet identified, many college students and their families are beginning to consider the academic year beginning this fall.
Wherever they were attending college this year, in or out of state, almost all of Montana’s students spent much of the past semester at home, trying to complete classes online, with an uncertain prognosis for the remainder of their college careers.
For those students and their families, higher education is both a lofty goal and an enormous investment. Many students are carrying big loans and come next year, in the wreckage of our economy, many families will be struggling to keep students in school.
For those Billings students who were attending college or university out of town or out of state, we suggest, given both the financial crisis and the uncertainty of our collective public health going forward, that it might make a lot of sense to consider completing school closer to home.
That might mean actually staying at home instead of renting an expensive dorm or apartment; eating at Mom’s, where the food is consistently good and less expensive than just about any restaurant; and taking advantage of an impressive array of academic options at MSU Billings, City College or Rocky Mountain College.
Depending on what you’re seeking a degree or certificate for, it could be an excellent decision.
MSU Billings has more than 70 undergraduate degree programs, with another 30 or so on offer at City College, plus a good variety of graduate programs. And Rocky has dozens of very well-respected academic choices.
City College offers programs that can bring workplace advancement and quick return on investment. MSUB and Rocky both offer excellent instruction, pleasant, familiar environs and opportunities for specialization and advanced learning.
In these uncertain times, families may well be more comfortable keeping college-age kids close. Also, adding to the local schools’ enrollment will make them – and Billings itself – stronger and better.
Students, you are our future. We’d love to have you stick around.
