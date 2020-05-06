Gazette opinion: Sticking around might be the best move for Billings college students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we step cautiously toward normalcy in a world where COVID-19 still lurks, with no vaccination or treatments yet identified, many college students and their families are beginning to consider the academic year beginning this fall.

Wherever they were attending college this year, in or out of state, almost all of Montana’s students spent much of the past semester at home, trying to complete classes online, with an uncertain prognosis for the remainder of their college careers.

For those students and their families, higher education is both a lofty goal and an enormous investment. Many students are carrying big loans and come next year, in the wreckage of our economy, many families will be struggling to keep students in school.

For those Billings students who were attending college or university out of town or out of state, we suggest, given both the financial crisis and the uncertainty of our collective public health going forward, that it might make a lot of sense to consider completing school closer to home.