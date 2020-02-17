Gazette opinion: Stopping meth in Montana

Methamphetamine is considered by law enforcement to be Montana's No. 1 drug problem. Meth trafficking, addiction, related violent and property crimes and child neglect have overloaded our public safety systems, our community health care providers, our child protection system, our jails, prisons, parole and probation officers.
It's such a huge problem that no one organization can solve it. That's why 89 governmental and private, nonprofit agencies have joined forces in Yellowstone County Substance Abuse Connect. Since May of 2018, an executive committee drawn from local courts, law enforcement, public education, health care and corrections has pulled together an awesome coalition to take a comprehensive approach to reducing drug abuse and violent crime in our community. The coalition aims to cut supply and demand for drugs.
At a public meeting last week at St. Vincent Healthcare's Mansfield Center, more than 100 professionals and community leaders gathered to show their commitment to Substance Abuse Connect's action plan for stopping drugs abuse and violent crime in Yellowstone County. Led by U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme and Kristen Lundgren of Yellowstone County United Way, the coalition is funded with $1.2 million in federal grants that can be used over six years. Substance Abuse Connect will focus on building community capacity to address these problems, on improving addiction treatment that diverts people from jail and prison, and on prevention that will intervene early with children and youth so the next generation is less likely to succumb to substance use disorders.
Consultants have already gathered local information about meth, its effects on users and the reasons why people use this highly addictive substance. The research shows that a major factor in the lives of most people addicted to meth is trauma. Trauma also figures prominently in the childhoods and adult lives of people who abuse alcohol and other drugs.
According to focus groups conducted by Katie Loveland for Substance Abuse Connect:
- Many people local people screened for drug court programs had a history of trauma and many were impoverished when they were young; they never had a chance to make their lives bigger and better.
- Many grew up seeing their parents, siblings and other family members use, so it is just normal for them and easy to access.
- Young people do not understand the consequences of drug use, and don’t take it seriously.
- Alcohol starts people using in a lot of cases. People start getting high when they’re drunk. Yellowstone County adults have a higher rate of drinking, binge drinking and heavy drinking than the average Americans.
The majority of Yellowstone County foster children in out of home care are there because their of their parents' drug addictions. Meth is most frequently the primary drug parents are abusing. Because it produces a relatively long-lasting high, parents are on meth for a long time that they may be neglecting their children's basic needs, such as food, safety and hygiene. When meth users come down from a high, they may crash for days — days in which the baby's diapers don't get changed and nobody feeds them.
It is crucial that Substance Abuse Connect has built prevention into the action plan. Childhood trauma — physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse — must be prevented. And if abuse is inflicted, there must be immediate help for children and families to prevent recurrence and the years of suffering that have ruined so many lives. These cycles of abuse will continue to repeat generation after generation — unless there is effective treatment.
Trauma-informed care is a buzzword these days. It means addressing the root cause of the individual's pain that may lead that person to substance use, to additional abusive relationships, to depression or self harm.
Over and over at the Substance Abuse Connect meeting last week, speakers invited organizations that want to help to get involved. More information is available online at www.unitedwayyellowstonecounty.org/substance-abuse-connect or from Kristen Lundgren at klundgren@uwyellowstone.org.