Gazette opinion: Stopping meth in Montana

It's such a huge problem that no one organization can solve it. That's why 89 governmental and private, nonprofit agencies have joined forces in Yellowstone County Substance Abuse Connect. Since May of 2018, an executive committee drawn from local courts, law enforcement, public education, health care and corrections has pulled together an awesome coalition to take a comprehensive approach to reducing drug abuse and violent crime in our community. The coalition aims to cut supply and demand for drugs.

At a public meeting last week at St. Vincent Healthcare's Mansfield Center, more than 100 professionals and community leaders gathered to show their commitment to Substance Abuse Connect's action plan for stopping drugs abuse and violent crime in Yellowstone County. Led by U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme and Kristen Lundgren of Yellowstone County United Way, the coalition is funded with $1.2 million in federal grants that can be used over six years. Substance Abuse Connect will focus on building community capacity to address these problems, on improving addiction treatment that diverts people from jail and prison, and on prevention that will intervene early with children and youth so the next generation is less likely to succumb to substance use disorders.