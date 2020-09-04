Gazette opinion: Suit against Bullock mail-in ballots is not the right idea

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Montana Republican State Central Committee sued Gov. Steve Bullock.
What did that imposing group of elephantine organizations take exception to?
That would be Bullock's order allowing counties to decide whether or not they would shift to all-mail balloting for the general, as all counties decided to do in the primary election in June.
Saying Bullock's order was illegal, the suit called it a "power grab" that was "particularly egregious" because he himself is on the ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate.
The suit said that the move was designed to "sway the election in his favor."
While that sounds like a specific argument based on Bullock's unique role as a governor and a Senate candidate, it comes in a larger context. It is one of more than 175 lawsuits Republicans have filed in 43 states against mail-in balloting.
In Montana, it seems like a tough argument.
For one thing, the 2020 primary set voter participation records in the state. Some 382,072 Montanans voted in the primary. The next-highest number for a presidential-year primary was in 2016, when 293,548 people voted. It's hard to advocate against a system that produced more than 80,000 additional votes just four years later.
For another, there are exponentially more active COVID cases in the state now than there were in June — making the argument for mail balloting even stronger.
Many Republicans are making the argument that Bullock issued the order without consulting the Legislature. But as Bullock pointed out, his directive is exactly what the Republican President of the Senate and Republican Speaker of the House said was the right thing to do for the June primary when disease rates were much lower.
This puts Sen. Steve Daines in the awkward position of having his party attacking mail voting across the country, and organizations specifically devoted to reelecting him suing to stop it in Montana, while he has spoken in favor of mail voting in the state.
He says he supports the suit because Bullock's process did not include consulting with the Legislature, but also supports mail-in voting.
There's plenty of resentment of Bullock among Republicans in the Legislature, particularly among leadership distressed because a breakaway "solutions caucus" of Republicans enabled Bullock to achieve most of his legislative priorities last year, including Medicaid expansion and infrastructure projects.
Republicans in other state offices, too, have complained about Bullock's lack of collaboration, particularly state schools superintendent Elsie Arntzen. Of course Bullock, in office for eight years as governor and four more as attorney general, is a favorite target, but some of that criticism seems well-earned.
Nevertheless, we believe that Republicans in Montana need to win the 2020 election on policy grounds, not by preventing people from voting. The election should be a contest of ideas, not an anti-voting war of attrition.
This lawsuit seems like a dispiriting waste of time, and given the national context, we don't buy the argument that it's about process, not about the result, on mail-in voting.
