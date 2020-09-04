Gazette opinion: Suit against Bullock mail-in ballots is not the right idea

For another, there are exponentially more active COVID cases in the state now than there were in June — making the argument for mail balloting even stronger.

Many Republicans are making the argument that Bullock issued the order without consulting the Legislature. But as Bullock pointed out, his directive is exactly what the Republican President of the Senate and Republican Speaker of the House said was the right thing to do for the June primary when disease rates were much lower.

This puts Sen. Steve Daines in the awkward position of having his party attacking mail voting across the country, and organizations specifically devoted to reelecting him suing to stop it in Montana, while he has spoken in favor of mail voting in the state.

He says he supports the suit because Bullock's process did not include consulting with the Legislature, but also supports mail-in voting.

There's plenty of resentment of Bullock among Republicans in the Legislature, particularly among leadership distressed because a breakaway "solutions caucus" of Republicans enabled Bullock to achieve most of his legislative priorities last year, including Medicaid expansion and infrastructure projects.