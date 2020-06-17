Gazette opinion: Support Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market vendors — wherever they are

"We've advised our vendors that until then, they should find a spot in town where they can set up," she said. "I think a lot of people will let them do that. That will have the effect of spacing everything out and making it safer."

The "pop-up" market on the West End that got going last weekend is an example.

The value of these markets can't be overemphasized. They are a big part of summer in Montana. Our summer has already lost so much — festivals, events, ballgames, barbecues — it seems particularly harsh to lose farmers' markets as well.

It seems that if MontanaFair can be safely managed, so should a farmers market. But it's just not that simple, Gayvert said.

And to be "fair," it's not at all certain just how much of a fair the fair is going to be yet. Many issues involving food vending, carnival and even spectators for agriculture events are yet to be sorted.

Certainly, we would urge our excellent Allied Health Command to look hard at helping to restore the market to Billings' summer if it can be done, and we would hope that the Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market board can see its way clear to a modified event if it comes to that.