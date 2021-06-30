Gazette opinion: Supporting another down payment in the fight against violent crime

The Billings City Council Monday night voted to put a public-safety mill levy on the ballot in November.

“We have experienced too much violent crime. Too much crime, period," City Administrator Chris Kukulski told council members before the vote.

We certainly agree.

Kukulski said the city wants "to get back to where we were only 12-15 years ago, which is that Billings commonly found itself below national averages and right at or below state averages in most crime statistics."

We believe accomplishing that will take a great deal more than the $7.1 million this public-safety levy will provide.

But it will help.

According to Kukulski, Billings' violent crime has risen more than 200% in the past decade.