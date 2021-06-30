 Skip to main content
Gazette opinion: Supporting another down payment in the fight against violent crime
GAZETE OPINION

Gazette opinion: Supporting another down payment in the fight against violent crime

Downtown shooting scene

Billings police investigate after two men were shot in the alley between 1st and 2nd Avenue North and North 27th Street just before midnight Thursday. Police could be seen placing evidence markers and covering a portion of the alley with a tent. The men were transported to Billings hospitals according to a social media post from the department. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Billings City Council Monday night voted to put a public-safety mill levy on the ballot in November.

“We have experienced too much violent crime. Too much crime, period," City Administrator Chris Kukulski told council members before the vote.

We certainly agree.

Kukulski said the city wants "to get back to where we were only 12-15 years ago, which is that Billings commonly found itself below national averages and right at or below state averages in most crime statistics."

We believe accomplishing that will take a great deal more than the $7.1 million this public-safety levy will provide.

But it will help.

According to Kukulski, Billings' violent crime has risen more than 200% in the past decade.

That statistic, as dramatic as it is, certainly seems believable. Just last week, one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident downtown.

Last November, the city's first public-safety levy to pass in many years, a $12 million measure, drew widespread support, carrying with a 2-1 margin.
 
The one voters will decide this Nov. 2 is earmarked for fire and police departments, as well as code enforcement. It would add eight full-time police officers and two fully staffed medical quick response teams.
 
When we supported last year's levy, we pointed out that it was merely a down payment on what is needed. This year's levy comes under the same category. But even if it won't magically transport the city's violent crime rate to 2010, the new levy will certainly enable the city to continue its progress. We will be happy to support its passage. 
 
In the meantime, we urge city officials to explore other funding sources — including discussing ARPA funds with the city's legislative delegation and the governor — to attempt to address what has been an unremitting, depressing drumbeat of violent crime.
 
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.
