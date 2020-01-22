Today, the United States Supreme Court will hear a case that began in Montana, but could have widespread implications nationwide.
At stake is whether Montana's state constitution, along with 36 others, has the right to ban support of religious schools with state aid, meaning taxpayer dollars.
First and foremost, the issue is complex. It's not just about turning over cash from the state coffers and giving it to religious schools or organizations.
Secondly, like all things political today, our current screaming-heads environment and political polarization isn't necessarily helpful to this debate.
Many have conflated the state's unwillingness to fund parochial or religious programming as evidence of bias against religion. But that's not right.
What secular advocates, including The Billings Gazette, argue is that state tax money shouldn't support any religious organization, regardless of denomination, belief, or even those organization's ability to do good work.
In other words, we believe that so many religious-based institutions do a great job in our community. Many of us at The Billings Gazette are members of churches or religious organizations. We believe and often highlight the stories of students from parochial schools, like Billings Catholics Schools and Billings Central High. However, we continue to believe it's not appropriate to give state funding to support those private, religious organizations.
That's not just a matter of opinion, though. That's a matter of law. The authors of our state constitution, and even the federal constitution, recognized the dividing line that must be drawn between government and god. A dividing line in policy does not mean an either-or choice for citizens, though.
What this means is that taxpayer money shouldn't be diverted to any religious organization for fear of mixing church and state. Moreover, we believe that church support and support for faith-based organizations should be a decision left solely to the individual and not the government. In no way do we want to leave it to the government to decide what religion or denominations to endorse.
Again, though, the issue is not as simple as simply transferring funds from the taxpayer to the churches. The question gets more nuanced in Montana when it comes to nominal tax credits.
At the heart of this issue is whether tax credits for a religious education are the same as receiving state aid. While that is ultimately the nuanced decision the high court will be called upon to make, we agree with our state Supreme Court that indeed those credits violate the state's Constitution. In other words, those credits rob the state of money it needs to fund its chronically underfunded programs like education, roads and public safety.
We also believe that as long as Montana continues to underfund and shortchange its schools, that it can ill afford to give money to other schools that compete against the public system. The public school system is one of the great strengths of the state, and only through a strong system will the next generation of Montana students be able to compete on a global market. Moreover, not every community in Montana has the option of private or public. Our public school systems are a well established, great system that desperately needs better funding. Anything that would take resources away from it must be looked at critically.
It's a shame that those in the state who support state aid to private schools would like to paint this in terms of religious bigotry. They fail to recognize the history of our state constitution, and that one of the people who voted on it was a Catholic priest.
Public schools must be just that -- publicly supported by taxpayers. Private schools, using that same logic, must be that -- supported privately. It seems unfair for private organizations to want the funding, but not abide by the same rules. And, it seems suspect any time government wants to get involved with supporting religion.