Gazette opinion: Thank you

The speed of change has been whiplash-inducing.

Barely a month ago, we were a little apprehensive — OK, maybe quite a bit apprehensive — about this virus thing, but living our normal lives. People were doing things like going out for breakfast, attending classes at Montana State University-Billings or Rocky Mountain College, maybe having a brew or three at the neighborhood tavern, and going to church on Sunday. All the stuff we kind of take for granted.

Now, eggs are scrambled at home or not at all. MSUB and Rocky are essentially closed. Our seats at the bar, in a restaurant, even in a pew, are no longer available.

So many of life's little joys, the ones that usually cushion us as a society from the daily stresses and anxieties, are also no longer available. Maybe you were looking forward to the baseball season, or going to a play, or even getting together with a bunch of friends.

All no longer possible.

In the meantime, our apprehension has turned to fear as the disease has become hard reality in Montana.