Gazette opinion: Thanks, Judge Todd, and welcome, Judge Linneweber

Judge Gregory Todd will be missed.

There's something admirable about a judge who prepared for rapping a gavel by swinging a sledgehammer to pound railroad spikes before heading to law school.

As the Gazette's A.J. Etherington revealed in an excellent portrait of the retiring 13th Judicial District judge this week, Todd had a wide-ranging 23-year legal career before being appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Marc Racicot in 2000. He was a prosecutor and civil practitioner who covered a wide array of cases.

In the two decades-plus he served on the bench in Billings, Todd earned a reputation for evenhandedness and even displayed that rarest of judicial attributes, a sense of humor.

With characteristic bluntness, he pointed out upon his departure from the bench the peril of the Montana Legislature's ongoing attack on the state's judicial branch.

“I believe we’re in great danger at the national level as well as the state level of people losing government that has three equal branches and has checks and balances,” Todd said. “I think there’s a faction of Legislatures that are upset with rulings… that the push seems to be to try to create the judiciary in their own image.”