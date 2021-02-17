Gazette opinion: Thanks to all who make shelter from the cold — for everyone — possible

Even though we are now luxuriating in practically subtropical 20-degree temperatures, we cannot forget the quiet heroes who have saved lives in Billings over the past couple of frigid weeks.

The Off the Streets Community Shelter, along with the Community Crisis Center, the Montana Rescue Mission, the entire Yellowstone County Continuum of Care Coalition, and the volunteers who make those organizations work are providing this community an amazing service.

"When it's cold out like this, it feels good to serve a large number," says Off the Streets' Craig Barthel. That number at the low-barrier shelter he runs at the former Western Inn Motel soared to 50 or more as the temperatures plunged. And the love and compassion he clearly feels for the people he helps is a blessing beyond price.

Off the Streets was created by the Continuum of Care Coalition and operates as a "last resort" shelter for those who are homeless and can't be served immediately by other Billings shelters.

Similarly, Montana Rescue Mission's Matt Lundgren shifted the Mission into emergency mode last week, dropping barriers to entry during the cold.