Gazette opinion: The champions who made champions

In the midst of a pandemic that is bringing so much heartbreak, so much stress, and deferring so many dreams, it's a wonder to see our high school athletes making lifelong memories for themselves and their families.

It didn't happen without a lot of extra hard work, sacrifice and difficulty.

To everyone who has had a hand in Montana's high school football and volleyball seasons — coaches, athletic directors, teachers, school administrators, county health officials, parents and the athletes themselves — we offer our gratitude and congratulations.

If you want to know how important this season was to so many Montanans, start by asking the athletes and parents in Froid-Medicine Lake, where the 6-man football team won its first-ever state championship last weekend.

Or just down the road to Laurel, where the Locomotives ran over Billings Central to take their first Class A championship in 18 years. Congratulations to both teams!

This weekend, three more champions will be crowned. In AA, Billings West takes on Missoula Sentinel in the championship game. Fairfield will play Manhattan in the Class B championship and Drummond-Philipsburg will meet Scobey to decide things in 8-man football.