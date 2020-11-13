Gazette opinion: The courage of Corey Stapleton

"I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you—and @realDonaldTrump accomplished some incredible things during your time in office!

"But that time is now over.

"Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden.

"Blessings on you and your family.❤️"

That Tweet from Corey Stapleton, outgoing Montana Secretary of State, is an example of wisdom and courage. It is a perfect example of the message Montana Republicans should be sending the President.

It is so far the only such example.

Where are the rest of the leaders of the state's dominant party?

Sen. Steve Daines is last we heard still muttering dark imprecations about the election not being over. Gov-elect Greg Gianforte and U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Rosendale have both been silent.

Nationally, the vast majority of Republicans have chosen silence. Some have made statements like Daines' claim that the "Dems are stealing the election" even though there is utterly no evidence of that. And a few have done what Stapleton did — making the case respectfully that Trump should abide by the clear wishes of the people and exit, stage right.