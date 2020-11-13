Gazette opinion: The courage of Corey Stapleton

"I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you—and @realDonaldTrump accomplished some incredible things during your time in office!
"But that time is now over.
"Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden.
"Blessings on you and your family.❤️"
That Tweet from Corey Stapleton, outgoing Montana Secretary of State, is an example of wisdom and courage. It is a perfect example of the message Montana Republicans should be sending the President.
It is so far the only such example.
Where are the rest of the leaders of the state's dominant party?
Sen. Steve Daines is last we heard still muttering dark imprecations about the election not being over. Gov-elect Greg Gianforte and U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Rosendale have both been silent.
Nationally, the vast majority of Republicans have chosen silence. Some have made statements like Daines' claim that the "Dems are stealing the election" even though there is utterly no evidence of that. And a few have done what Stapleton did — making the case respectfully that Trump should abide by the clear wishes of the people and exit, stage right.
Those who cling to Trump's coattails as he recedes from public view, or spout dangerous conspiracy theories — "Q" much? — risk leaving a lasting stain on their otherwise commendable careers in public service.
It is the larger group, though — the silent enablers of Trump's corrosive campaign against the truth against the norms of this democracy — who will be judged most harshly by history.
If respected Republicans across the country stepped up and advocated a Trump concession and the preservation of the country's tried and true electoral process, this threatened constitutional crisis could be over before it begins. But if silence remains the default position, we are worried for the country's future.
And Montana, where Trump has campaigned repeatedly over the past few years, should lead the way in advocating firmly for a responsible resolution to the mess we now face.
We have been critical of Corey Stapleton in the past. But we praise him here because he deserves praise, and honor him for honoring the country.
We hope other Montana Republicans swiftly follow his responsible example.
The Billings Gazette editorial board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Photographer Larry Mayer.
