Gazette opinion: The hard ask and hard task of Bullock's order

Moreover, evidence suggests that people can spread the disease only having mild or even no symptoms meaning those folks could be helping it rapidly spread.

Though Bullock on Tuesday had said he saw no need for sheltering in place, 48 hours later his thinking had shifted. We should compliment him for being flexible and wise enough to understand the rapidly changing circumstances.

Bullock is rightly concerned with the rate of infection and what that portends if the more drastic measures were not enacted. Looking ahead, he and his team clearly saw that if the rate of infection continues unchecked, then our healthcare system may not be able to cope with the exponential spread. To repeat a phrase that may define 2020, he's trying to flatten the curve.

On Wednesday, The Billings Gazette took the unprecedented move of publishing a joint guest-opinion column at the top of Page 1 from two emergency room physicians from the two largest medical systems in Billings, The Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Those doctors urged residents to shelter in place and stay at home, not just to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but to protect healthcare workers from exposure. Bullock's order simply enacts their advice.