Gazette opinion: The hard ask and hard task of Bullock's order

Montanans aren't accustomed to being told to stay in place.
One of the state's benefits, luxuries and heck, our God-given birthright, is wide open spaces and the freedom to explore them with relish.
Montanans aren't used to being told not to do something.
We are an independent lot and we'll make our own choices, thank you.
Yet, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock did what was probably inevitable Thursday and issued a "shelter-in-place" order which means that except for essential trips for basic materials, or workers deemed essential, the rest of us will remain at home for the next two weeks while we hope for the COVID-19 wave to pass.
Bullock's case was made for him and he really had no choice. In a matter of 36 hours the number of cases statewide had doubled and Montana reported its first coronavirus death.
And while 100 instances in a population of more than a million seems statistically insignificant, there are several factors that make it much more serious than the numbers would let on.
For example, we still do not have widespread testing that would give us a more accurate picture of infection. These cases that are reported are simply the ones that fit a criterion and were tested. The likelihood is that the disease's true numbers are certainly greater.
Moreover, evidence suggests that people can spread the disease only having mild or even no symptoms meaning those folks could be helping it rapidly spread.
Though Bullock on Tuesday had said he saw no need for sheltering in place, 48 hours later his thinking had shifted. We should compliment him for being flexible and wise enough to understand the rapidly changing circumstances.
Bullock is rightly concerned with the rate of infection and what that portends if the more drastic measures were not enacted. Looking ahead, he and his team clearly saw that if the rate of infection continues unchecked, then our healthcare system may not be able to cope with the exponential spread. To repeat a phrase that may define 2020, he's trying to flatten the curve.
On Wednesday, The Billings Gazette took the unprecedented move of publishing a joint guest-opinion column at the top of Page 1 from two emergency room physicians from the two largest medical systems in Billings, The Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Those doctors urged residents to shelter in place and stay at home, not just to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but to protect healthcare workers from exposure. Bullock's order simply enacts their advice.
It's also right to acknowledge the huge disruption and upheaval this pandemic has caused in our economy. The number of unemployment claims is surging so strongly that both state and federal systems are overwhelmed. A larger closing of businesses will only mean more economic sacrifice and pain. While we understood Bullock had little choice, we'd also urge him to monitor the situation so that as soon as safely possible, Montana should reopen for full, robust business.
Now, it's our turn. We have to obey this tough order which will keep us isolated and many unemployed. It will mean a shared community sacrifice. Yet, our health, physical and economic, may depend on it. We value our healthcare systems and there's a finite capacity that must be reckoned with.
Please do your part, knowing that the sooner we can arrest the spread of the virus throughout Montana, the sooner the way of life that we cherish can return.
