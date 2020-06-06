Gazette opinion: The key word Sunday is 'peaceful'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sunday, a peaceful demonstration to honor the life of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer last week in Minnesota, is planned at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

We stress the word peaceful. That’s the plan.

We urge everyone — the protest organizers, counter-protest organizers, and the Billings Police Department — to remember that word, all day long.

The Floyd killing has sparked a paroxysm of protest across the country. In many places, those protests have turned violent. Particularly in the last couple of days, police response in several cities has turned less tolerant and more abusive. But cops have also been attacked. In Las Vegas, a police officer was shot in the head and is on life support. And hundreds of journalists have been attacked while doing their jobs.

Many have blamed “outside agitators” (of various stripes depending on the blamers), but there has been scant evidence of this.

What there has been is a massive amount of online disinformation.

Whether it’s manipulation to incite violence or plain old paranoia, well-nourished in our online world, it’s bunk.