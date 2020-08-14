Gazette opinion: The latest COVID-19 concern is Sturgis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the defiantly unmasked Sturgis 2020 motorcycle rally roars toward its weekend finale one state to the east, public-health officials are holding their breaths for the virus fallout.

Holding one’s breath might be a good thing to do around any of the estimated 250,000 attendees — half the usual number — as they rumble toward reentry into their everyday lives back home, wherever that might be. Certainly, a good number are from Billings and elsewhere in Montana. Additionally concerning is that many riders stay in Billings on the way to/from Sturgis every year.

The very concept of a quarter million people mingling in bars and restaurants and on crowded streets in the midst of the country’s worst week of the pandemic is bizarre and worrisome. Add to that the apparent animus of many Sturgis revelers to the concept of masks and social distancing — including the fact that for some reason, masks or the lack of them have become a political statement — and you have a public-health nightmare in the making.