Gazette opinion: The latest COVID-19 concern is Sturgis

As the defiantly unmasked Sturgis 2020 motorcycle rally roars toward its weekend finale one state to the east, public-health officials are holding their breaths for the virus fallout.
Holding one’s breath might be a good thing to do around any of the estimated 250,000 attendees — half the usual number — as they rumble toward reentry into their everyday lives back home, wherever that might be. Certainly, a good number are from Billings and elsewhere in Montana. Additionally concerning is that many riders stay in Billings on the way to/from Sturgis every year.
The very concept of a quarter million people mingling in bars and restaurants and on crowded streets in the midst of the country’s worst week of the pandemic is bizarre and worrisome. Add to that the apparent animus of many Sturgis revelers to the concept of masks and social distancing — including the fact that for some reason, masks or the lack of them have become a political statement — and you have a public-health nightmare in the making.
As health workers begin the contact tracing process after a positive diagnosis — a process that is currently stretching resources thin here in Yellowstone County – one of the first questions is “whether or not the patient has been to an event recently” that could explain getting the virus, said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, on Thursday. “That’s how we’ll know” if the famed motorcycle rally produces cases here.
“There’s not much we can do proactively,” Felton said when asked about Sturgis. “We are busy with our current cases.”
He said that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Billings includes an increasing percentage of non-Yellowstone County residents.
Yellowstone County marked its 32nd death from COVID-19 Thursday, and added 37 new cases, for a total of 546 active cases and 1,424 confirmed cases in the county.
RiverStone Health has added resources to help with the formidable job of contact tracing, and “we’re keeping up with it,” he said, “but it’s a challenge.”
The speed with which the illness spread this past week in Phillips County shows how quickly the situation can worsen.
So please continue to take every health precaution.
And if you had friends or family at Sturgis, we sincerely wish you — and them — good luck.
