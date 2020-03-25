Gazette opinion: The PSC did the right thing by asking more questions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We would also congratulate the PSC for slowing down the deal because, as luck (and timing) would have it, it appears that Washington ratepayers will not have to shoulder the costs of repair part of Colstrip because Washington regulators said that Colstrip's owners did not do everything they could to avoid the millions of dollars of repairs. In other words, Colstrip's answers were not enough to satisfy Washington regulators. There could be a larger outstanding bill for Colstrip, too. Montanans shouldn't have to shoulder that additional liability.

It's indeed troubling that NorthWestern and Colstrip seem to not fully respond to the regulatory commissions in both Montana and Washington. It seems like that can only undercut what each is trying to do. And ratepayers in both states, both of whom,may be on the hook for supporting Colstrip, cannot get answers. Answers should come before any final decision.

We're glad that Commissioners did the right thing and sought answers. As Commissioner Tony O'Donnell, who represents Billings pointed out, it isn't one particular question left unanswered, it's many different questions that still need clarification. For that reason, asking for more information will protect Montana ratepayers. We also count on the PSC to protect Montana consumers and make sure they get the best deal possible, or at least one that doesn't put them at a disadvantage.