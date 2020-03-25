Gazette opinion: The PSC did the right thing by asking more questions

While it seems like headlines and conversations are dominated by talk of COVID-19 or coronavirus, one other very important and possibly long-lasting decisions was reached last week when the Montana Public Service Commission decided to slow NorthWestern Energy's purchase of more Colstrip power.
We had previously said that too many questions raised by both citizens and the Montana Consumer Counsel were left unanswered. We urged the commission to get those answers so that there could be full transparency for any deal.
In an unanimous vote last week, the PSC voted to require more details from the utility monopoly so that Montanans can have fuller, better answers as to why NorthWestern wants to buy more coal-fired power when so many other options seem plentiful and possibly cheaper.
Ultimately, the PSC will have the final decision, but this way Montana ratepayers will have more information. Moreover, too many questions have been raised that need answering. It's good to remember that NorthWestern could complete this transaction without the PSC's approval, but not all of the costs associated could be passed through to captive ratepayers. It's both interesting and curious that NorthWestern appears unwilling to buy more of Colstrip without it being underwritten by ratepayers. In other words, it's a good deal if someone else is also on the hook for the payment, but it seems like a much worse deal if NorthWestern is solely liable.
We would also congratulate the PSC for slowing down the deal because, as luck (and timing) would have it, it appears that Washington ratepayers will not have to shoulder the costs of repair part of Colstrip because Washington regulators said that Colstrip's owners did not do everything they could to avoid the millions of dollars of repairs. In other words, Colstrip's answers were not enough to satisfy Washington regulators. There could be a larger outstanding bill for Colstrip, too. Montanans shouldn't have to shoulder that additional liability.
It's indeed troubling that NorthWestern and Colstrip seem to not fully respond to the regulatory commissions in both Montana and Washington. It seems like that can only undercut what each is trying to do. And ratepayers in both states, both of whom,may be on the hook for supporting Colstrip, cannot get answers. Answers should come before any final decision.
We're glad that Commissioners did the right thing and sought answers. As Commissioner Tony O'Donnell, who represents Billings pointed out, it isn't one particular question left unanswered, it's many different questions that still need clarification. For that reason, asking for more information will protect Montana ratepayers. We also count on the PSC to protect Montana consumers and make sure they get the best deal possible, or at least one that doesn't put them at a disadvantage.
We hope that this whole process lets Montana ratepayers understand the economics of the deal and why, even though NorthWestern Energy has told its own investors that it was exiting coal for cheaper power generation options, why it has suddenly reversed course. If coal-fired generation is such a good deal, then all the numbers should add up when they're put out for the public to view.
We believe the commissioner's step is a good one and a necessary step. Moreover, it continues the long tradition of good, open and transparent government in Montana.
