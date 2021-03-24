Gazette opinion: There's fiscal prudence, and then there's fiscal shortsightedness

There are some things, Rep. Regier, that one needs to, if not take on faith, then accept without demur. It is painfully obvious that we can’t tell how many more Montanans would have killed themselves had we not had the basic prevention measures the state has previously employed. Unfortunately, the way it looks we’ll be able to do exactly that — when it’s too late for the state to do anything about it.

Such shortsightedness was on full display with other budget amendment votes.

Rejected was $2.4 million in stopgap funding for a program to provide mental health care for kids in schools.

Really? Is that who we are?

While those cuts were GOP-initiated and approved on party-line votes, we find similar fault with the Democratic House members for voting against Rep. Seth Berglee’s amendment to provide $1 million in for the university system to use for firearms training, metal detectors for events, gun safes for campus resident housing and safety awareness campaigns.