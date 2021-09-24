Gazette opinion: This is what leadership looks like

This past week, we got a very good demonstration of what leadership looks like.

MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa did not mince words.

In a memo to the campus community, she said, "Community spread of COVID-19 remains very high and continues to increase in Yellowstone County. The number of new positive cases per day is up 600 percent since August 1, and is increasing steadily. ... the strain on our local health care system is significant.

"Given these conditions, effective Friday, September 24, Montana State University Billings will institute a face mask requirement for all indoor instructional spaces on the university campus and at City College until further notice. The face mask requirement includes every classroom, lecture hall, laboratory, studio and any other indoor space where faculty and students gather during a course session."

We won't mince words either: This is leadership that needs to be replicated at every level of our government.

We are seeing a level of denial in this state that is costing people their lives.

We may wish to be "done with COVID" but it's crystal clear that it's not done with us.