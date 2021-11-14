Gazette opinion: This year, buy those Christmas gifts right here in Billings

Here's a way to beat the Amazon.com out-of-stock supply-chain blues:

Buy this year's Christmas presents in Billings.

One way to kick off your local shopping is Sunday's second day of the annual Holiday Food & Gift Festival at MetraPark.

Billings' economy, staggered by two plague years, really needs our help this Christmas season. Even in the best of times, many retailers depend on this time of year to keep their businesses afloat. Now, with everything else businesses are dealing with, a big holiday season is more important than ever.

Shopping the bricks-and-mortar way has definite advantages. See your options before you buy. Take advantage of in-store promotions and sales. And feel the old-fashioned pleasure of delivering your gifts out of the store and under the tree yourself.

If you want to peruse options online, that doesn't have to mean not shopping local. Remember that local Billings merchants often advertise on billingsgazette.com and on their own websites to let customers know what's on offer.

All in all, gift gathering might be a little more work this way, but think of the benefits: