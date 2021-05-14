Gazette opinion: Time for the Heights Water District Board to shape up

The Billings Heights water district is trying to stop a process as inexorable as water running downhill.

It won't work, but the tactics of the remaining fragments of the old board's power structure — the board's offices were locked in an attempt to prevent new board members from convening Wednesday — are an indication of sheer desperation.

The last-gasp effort was ineffective: A quorum of the new board met anyway, in the parking lot, and vowed to conduct its business with professionalism and transparency.

Which would be a change.

The board has rebuffed any involvement from outside entities — like the City of Billings and Yellowstone County, who are tasked by ordinance with providing one board member each. The city and county nominees to the board have been told they wouldn't be seated, and the district has sought to delay the seating of the reform slate of board candidates that defeated three incumbents.

Those three new members, Ming Cabrera, Laura Drager and Dennis Cook, were the ones meeting in the parking lot along with City-appointed member Jeff Engel and county-appointed member Pam Ellis.