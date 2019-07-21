We are the community that boldly stood up to anti-Semitism and discrimination by saying, "Not In Our Town."
It was, by most people's estimation, our proudest moment.
You hear that being referenced often and it's something Billings can rightfully take pride in. We still employ the phrase to summon our best angels and chase off those racist tropes that periodically raise their ugly heads in our community.
More recently, The Gazette along with other papers in the state have begun using the phrase, "No Room For Hate In Our State." It's a big sky, but not big enough for racism and bigotry.
That's why we feel compelled to condemn President Donald Trump's most recent tweetstorm and attack on four members of Congress, all women and all of minority background.
While the Trump administration insists there was nothing racist about the remark, we can't help but point out that in addition to being Democrats, these women came from a diverse background and in one case, a different country.
The problem and the reason we feel compelled to call out this action is because of the slippery-slope danger Trump's tweets pose.
You see, if it's alright for the President to attack women and minorities, then it surely must send the message that everyone else can do it. And not's just wrong when Trump does it, it's dangerous because it allows others to sink as low. We must hold politicians in high office to high standards.
The President suggested that these women, three out of four who were born in America (New York City, Cincinnati and Detroit) should "go back" to their countries.
While these comments set the political world and social media afire, it's amazing how we've become so callous to Trump's frequent tirades on Twitter that we seem to be nonplussed that he's attacking fellow Americans, and seems ignorant that they're citizens in the first place. This isn't just a gaffe, it's factually reckless.
Beyond that, we must condemn the bigotry and his tweets.
This has nothing to do with Trump's political party. It has everything to do with what's right, and what is acceptable. We must not accept smearing those who are not the same complexion or of the same religion. We must simply condemn it for being wrong regardless.
It is indeed right to question comments made by some members of Congress about Jews or Israel. Slamming, when done by anyone, is not acceptable. We must not tolerate it, and we must stand up or risk normalizing it.
However, two wrongs just make things more wrong, even in the upside-down world of politics.
To make it even worse, Trump doubled down on the comments a day after he made them, again suggesting, "All I am saying — they want to leave, they can leave."
But they've never said that. And they're Americans.
Some members of Congress have begun to speak out or at least distance themselves from Trump's actions. So far, our own delegation has been disappointing. But that's the not focus of this editorial.
It's unfortunate that Trump continues to put his party in the position of defending what is indefensible. It's even more upsetting that our delegation continues to line up behind a man who seems incapable of leading by example.
If we want to have a policy debate about Israel or this country's problems, that's fine. Let's have that conversation. Yet that's not what is happening when the President picks on their gender, their religion or their birthplace. That is simply wrong.
We wouldn't tolerate such terrible behavior from our children, so why would we accept it with the president?
As the House of Representatives looks to adopt a measure condemning attacks on its own members, Speaker Nancy Pelosi summed it up best,"Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power."
What an amazing country we live in — one where our leaders can have such a diversity of opinions.
We must not let that be subverted by cyberbullying even if it comes from the White House.
Not in our town?
Heck, not in our country.