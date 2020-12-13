Gazette opinion: Usher's comments on masks show lack of leadership

The 67th Legislature is set to begin Jan. 4. Judging from the preliminaries, it’s going to be quite a show. And not in a good way.
In the past week, we’ve seen discussions on whether or not to take sensible health precautions turn into discouragingly ignorant rants against said precautions.
The Republican Party used to be the party of common sense. Hard work, personal responsibility and limited government.
We don't understand how that translates, among some Republicans, into a rejection of science, and whining about the “tyranny” of wearing a piece of cloth on your face to protect yourself and others?
We are through the looking glass.
Rep. Barry Usher of Billings was right in the thick of it last week.
At a joint Rules Committee meeting, he said that mask “facts and science differ based on whatever Facebook lets you see.” Actually, Rep. Usher, not so much. And Facebook just might not be the best place to do research to gain understanding on something as important as this.
He also told his fellow legislators, “Do what your constituents want you to do, because I can tell you my constituents laugh if I bring up masks in the room.”
Really, Billings? Are we still laughing about masks after 72,000 cases and more than 800 deaths statewide? Are we laughing about the 2,528 active cases in Yellowstone County?
Usher wasn’t done. He displayed further ignorance, and rudeness.
When State Rep. Sharon Steward-Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency who does not find masks or the 50 deaths in her county in the least bit amusing, suggested that “This is normal: people wearing a face mask, having one point of entry, having the temperatures checked,” and added, “Ultimately it’s about the safety of our constituents. It’s about the people we serve. I tell you right now I have no stomach to talk about this in the abstract. My community has been hit hard. Lewis and Clark County is a hot spot. ... If you have not seen or personally seen a family member who cannot talk to a loved one who is fighting for their life in the ICU, then please don't talk about this abstractly," Usher rose and called her remarks “emotional” and “insulting.”
He also cited his personal views about masks: "Think about it. My body has its own mask system. I exhale what my body doesn't want. When you have a mask on, it holds it in. It holds it in, so you can re-bring that negative that your body just put out."
That is just not the kind of leadership we need.
We need example-setting, not faux science. We need compassion, not impatience. And we need a unified attack against this virus, which doesn't care a bit about politics. And once again, for the record, wearing a mask is not about politics, it’s about public health.
New Hampshire’s Republican Speaker of the House, Richard “Dick” Hinch, died of COVID, the state’s medical examiner announced last week. New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, said that Hinch’s death was “a stark reminder, unfortunately, that this virus doesn’t care if you’re in a long-term care facility or if you’re an elected official.”
Very true.
Perhaps somebody should post that on Rep. Usher’s Facebook page.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.
