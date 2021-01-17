Gazette opinion: Vaccinations are a great sign, but caution still important

Seniors in care facilities and the heroes who take care of them: There is no one we'd rather see get the relatively small number of COVID-19 vaccinations currently available.

After the terrible ordeal both groups have been through over the last few months — state figures show that 98.6% of long-term-care facilities and 64.5% of assisted-living facilities have reported virus cases, and the death toll has been horrifying — it has been a wonderful thing to witness the first vaccinations in care facilities.

While disquieting accounts surfaced late last week about a lack of federally stockpiled doses, it does seem that vaccine production continues to increase, so it's reasonable to expect a steadily increasing supply and a scenario in which everyone in the state will have the opportunity to be vaccinated within several months' time.

Several months — not overnight.

As the Legislature busies itself with changing the way the state responds to the pandemic, legislators and the governor must remember that.