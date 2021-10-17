Gazette opinion: Vote 'yes' on the public safety levy

Downtown, it means more foot and bike patrol and more patrol cars. The levy funds will bring more DUI enforcement and more traffic enforcement in school zones, and better response to citizen concerns.

A great outcome for the fire department's efficiency will be the funding of Mobile Response Teams to answer emergency medical services calls — which constitute nearly half of all fire calls — without deploying expensive fire equipment. It will improve the department's operations by freeing those fire resources for actual fire calls.

Two lightweight response vehicles and 10 new responder personnel will make those teams a reality.

If that were all the levy accomplished, we would strongly advocate for its passage. But in addition, it will address a critically stressed court system, as well as providing more funding for mental-health services.

Prosecutor caseloads are far in excess of best-practice norms, which reduces prosecutors' ability to hold criminals accountable. In addition to funding another judge and staff, the levy will fund three more attorneys, two paralegals and two support staff to get caseloads back into the effective range.