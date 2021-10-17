Gazette opinion: Vote 'yes' on the public safety levy

City election ballots began appearing in residents' mailboxes over the past few days.
Included in them is a very simple question for voters: Do property owners wish to pay an average of $8.33 per month for a safer city, and one that ultimately offers a brighter, more secure future?
We believe the clear answer should be "yes."
The levy would provide a total of $7.1 million for police, fire, courts and mental-health services enhancements that are all demonstrably needed. We are experiencing an epidemic of violent crime, longer-than-desirable fire response times, and a critically overloaded court system.
Passage of the levy will reduce crime, make more dangerous criminals accountable, and directly improve critical public-safety response. It will make our city much more livable.
It will save lives.
Violent crime in Billings nearly doubled in one year, from 2019 to 2020, and the trend is continuing. Fundamental and significant change is required to change that picture.
The levy will allow police to better target violent and habitual offenders, felons in possession of firearms, illegal drug activity, and street crime. It will increase police presence downtown and in other "hot spots" where crime is concentrated.
Downtown, it means more foot and bike patrol and more patrol cars. The levy funds will bring more DUI enforcement and more traffic enforcement in school zones, and better response to citizen concerns.
A great outcome for the fire department's efficiency will be the funding of Mobile Response Teams to answer emergency medical services calls — which constitute nearly half of all fire calls — without deploying expensive fire equipment. It will improve the department's operations by freeing those fire resources for actual fire calls.
Two lightweight response vehicles and 10 new responder personnel will make those teams a reality.
If that were all the levy accomplished, we would strongly advocate for its passage. But in addition, it will address a critically stressed court system, as well as providing more funding for mental-health services.
Prosecutor caseloads are far in excess of best-practice norms, which reduces prosecutors' ability to hold criminals accountable. In addition to funding another judge and staff, the levy will fund three more attorneys, two paralegals and two support staff to get caseloads back into the effective range.
We strongly believe that more treatment options for drug-addicted offenders must be offered to break the cycle of drugs and crime, and the levy will help to do that.
Every one of the changes mentioned here are critically needed. We cannot keep overwhelming our police and fire resources and overloading our criminal justice system and have any hope of changing our destructive and alarming crime and public-safety trends.
The $8.33 mentioned above is what the owner of a median-vaue ($217,000) house will pay to meet the public-safety levy.
The alternatives are not attractive. We strongly urge your support for our city's future — and your safety.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.