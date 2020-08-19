Gazette opinion: We can never thank our teachers and school staff enough, but let's try

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone involved in the new school year — students, parents, teachers, school staff and administrators — is doing so in a remarkably fraught atmosphere of masks, mandates and an undeniable edge of fear.

Fear that despite all manner of elaborate precautions and despite all the logical reasons why classes need to start, some schoolchildren and their families will be exposed to the novel coronavirus in the midst of the worst pandemic in more than a century.

While Billings schools are giving parents the option of keeping their students at home to be taught online, many parents do not realistically have that option. They must work and their children cannot be left to fend for themselves.

Also, many parents will accede to their children's desire to return, to see friends, to be taught in a classroom setting — knowing how important to their children these things are.

So even as Yellowstone County's rate of infections and number of active cases continues to be a significant concern, School District #2 and other schools are doing their very best to make students' return is as safe as possible.

We have two words for the teachers, school staff and administrators: Thank you.