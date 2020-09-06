Gazette opinion: We miss you, Mustangs

Even as prep fall sports get underway in a disconcerting, virus-avoiding way, with very few spectators and every possible precaution for the student athletes, even as we mourn the loss of college football under the Big Sky, we must offer a requiem for one thing our strange summer did not bring us: Billings Mustangs baseball.
Dehler Park has not heard the crack of ash on horsehide this season. Mustangs fans have not been able to watch the sun set behind third base as the lights go up on another fine summer night, have not been able to get to know this year's crop of phenoms and prospects, to see them give everything they have to the game they love.
Major League baseball is a symphony played andante, this year with strangely soporific piped-in crowd noise like a sitcom laugh track, and cardboard cutout spectators in the cavernous three-level stadiums.
But Pioneer League baseball is always molto allegro. To have any realistic hope of advancing in baseball's unforgiving winnowing process, players must not merely enjoy modest success at the rookie level. They must excel, stand out, tear up the league, and so they play with passion and abandon that is almost never equaled at the upper levels. It translates to pure joy for them and for spectators alike.
This year, with a sadness that is every bit as pronounced as that joy, we miss you, Mustangs.
Even before the pandemic, the future of this doughty little team that first unpacked its bats and uniforms in Billings in 1948 was in grave danger.
Major League Baseball, in a classic case of corporate bottom-line ruthlessness, had been making noises about drastically reducing the number of affiliated teams in its minor leagues. In the Pioneer League, where the Butte Copper Kings expired in 2000 and the Helena Brewers admitted their last fan in 2018, where grueling bus trips are the norm, that was very bad news indeed.
But baseball has a funny mechanism of self-renewal — it is itself, after all, a celebration of annual renewal, of grass turning green and evenings turning warm. So we have high hopes that post-pandemic, a country deprived of minor-league baseball for an entire surreal year will make its feelings clear.
We believe the ultra-rich MLB owes it to smaller cities across America to bring back the Minors, where kids learn to be fans and players learn to be professionals. And we will do everything in our power to encourage the return of the Billings Mustangs in 2021.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!