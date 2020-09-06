Gazette opinion: We miss you, Mustangs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even as prep fall sports get underway in a disconcerting, virus-avoiding way, with very few spectators and every possible precaution for the student athletes, even as we mourn the loss of college football under the Big Sky, we must offer a requiem for one thing our strange summer did not bring us: Billings Mustangs baseball.

Dehler Park has not heard the crack of ash on horsehide this season. Mustangs fans have not been able to watch the sun set behind third base as the lights go up on another fine summer night, have not been able to get to know this year's crop of phenoms and prospects, to see them give everything they have to the game they love.

Major League baseball is a symphony played andante, this year with strangely soporific piped-in crowd noise like a sitcom laugh track, and cardboard cutout spectators in the cavernous three-level stadiums.

But Pioneer League baseball is always molto allegro. To have any realistic hope of advancing in baseball's unforgiving winnowing process, players must not merely enjoy modest success at the rookie level. They must excel, stand out, tear up the league, and so they play with passion and abandon that is almost never equaled at the upper levels. It translates to pure joy for them and for spectators alike.